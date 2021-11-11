Pretty Girls Cook is celebrating its 5 year anniversary of being an establishment. The Northern Liberties restaurant is run by Dominque Shields, she is a kindergarten teacher turned caterer. The restaurant features classic American style dishes but with twist of Philly soul.

At 1016 North Marshall Street you could find yourself savoring delectable dishes like…

The Sinful Salmon Grilled Cheese (Grilled Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Spinach, Pepper Jack Cheese, on Texas Toast)

No Slackin on Yo’ Mackin’ (Shredded BBQ Beef Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Purée, Mac & Cheese)

Saucy Shrimp Scampi (Shrimp, Heirloom tomatoes, Spinach, In-House Scampi Sauces Over Angel Hair Pasta, Topped w/ Parmesan Cheese)

Philadelphia is not foreign to being a great destination for foodies. We all know the super established and well known staples like Geno’s Steaks or Pat’s King of Steaks. Let’s support black owned food businesses like Pretty Girls Cook. The black woman owned and operated establishment’s menu is online, and is always waiting for customers to pickup or dine-in.

Head down to Pretty Girls Cook and follow us at classixphilly.com for more news.

Philly’s Own Pretty Girls Cook Celebrates 5 Years was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On Black America Web: