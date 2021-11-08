Travis Scott Reportedly “Too Distraught To Play” At Upcoming Day N Vegas Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a rager and hoped to see Travis Scott at the upcoming Day N Vegas music festival, this news won’t sit well with you.

Variety exclusively reports Travis Scott will not be performing at the upcoming Day N Vegas music festival. The “Goosebumps” rapper was scheduled to headline the event at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, November 13, a week after the tragic events that went down at his Astrowold festival.

The website cites a source that revealed Scott is “too distraught to play” and will be giving all attendees who attended the festival held at NRG Park in Scott’s hometown of Houston a full refund. The country is still processing the tragedy that saw eight attendees between the ages of 14 and 27 lose their lives, and one police officer reportedly stabbed with a hypodermic needle.

After putting out a bland statement, Scott took to Instagram to speak on the incident, apologize and express his condolences to the victims. Still, he was instantly memed by social media because of the rapper’s behavior in it.

Day N Vegas is similar to Scott’s Astroworld festival, where attendees rush to stages to get a good spot to take in the performances. Scott was scheduled to perform on the festival’s main stage, called the Frank Stage, from 10:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, following performances by Lil Baby and Doja Cat.

Roddy Ricch, who will be performing at the Day N Vegas festival on the main stage, already announced he would be donating his pay from the Astroworld festival to the families of those who died. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline Friday night, and Tyler the Creator will headline on Sunday.

There is no word from the festival’s promoter AEG about who will take Scott’s place or how they will work around his absence.

Photo: Rick Kern / Getty

