Travis Scott To Give Full Refunds To Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Appearance At Day N Vegas Festival

Travis Scott will be issuing full refunds to Astroworld attendees two days after a “mass casualty” event at the festival claimed the lives of eight attendees.

According to Variety, Scott will also not take the stage in Las Vegas this weekend at the Day N Vegas festival, citing the rapper was too distraught to perform after learning eight people, ranging from ages 14 to 27, died at Astroworld on Friday (November 5).

Although medical examinations have yet to be conducted to determine how the eight individuals lost their lives, preliminary reports suggest a massive crowd surge in the middle of Scott’s headlining set on Friday. The push through a crowd of more than 50,000 people created a series of problems for festival attendees, leading to people collapsing, complaining of being unable to breathe and some going into cardiac arrest.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña declared the event a “mass casualty incident” and ranks among the deadliest concerts in U.S. history.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner defended the concert continuing on Friday as an abrupt halt could have caused more injuries and potentially a “riot.” According to city officials, more than 360 HPD officers were working the event, along with 250+ Harris County Sheriffs and NRG security workers. The concert was live-streamed worldwide on Apple Music and festival organizers quickly canceled day two of the festival scheduled for Saturday in light of the casualties.

Roddy Ricch, who performed earlier on Friday, announced on Saturday (November 6) that he was donating his net compensation from the event to the victims’ families.

