Reach: Ford - Stories of Strength 2020_October 2020
Uplifting News
HomeUplifting News

Usher’s Nonprofit Receives $500K Endowment To Advance Youth Financial Literacy Initiative

“Breaking the cycle of poverty and debt is tantamount to the future success of young people,” said Careshia Moore, who serves as President and CEO of Usher’s New Look.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Singer Usher’s nonprofit—Usher’s New Look—is on a mission to introduce youth to the different facets of financial literacy, and the organization will be able to advance its efforts thanks to a major boost. The Truist Foundation has awarded the nonprofit with a $500,000 endowment.

Founded over two decades ago, the music artist’s organization has been dedicated to ensuring youth from underserved communities have access to educational resources and support so they can cultivate a foundation for success. The nonprofit offers an array of programs that sit at the intersection of education and civic engagement and are designed to inspire the next generation of leaders. The grant will go towards UNL’s high school leadership program which encompasses financial literacy workshops. The initiative was launched to introduce teenagers to the importance of money management skills so they can feel empowered to break generational cycles of poverty. The program features immersive courses that cover credit and debt, how to budget and investing.

Careshia Moore, who serves as President and CEO of UNL, says the endowment will be instrumental in helping youth living in impoverished communities change the trajectory of their lives. “Breaking the cycle of poverty and debt is tantamount to the future success of young people, particularly in these challenging times where we see that there are currently 16 million children living in poverty today,” she said in a statement. “This is, therefore, a proud moment for Usher’s New Look, and we are so very grateful to Truist Foundation for this transformational grant that will enable us to further our mission and touch the lives of hundreds of young people, helping them prepare for their futures while uplifting themselves and their communities at the same time.” Lynette Bell, President of the Truist Foundation, added UNL and Truist have a shared purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities. To date, the Truist Foundation has donated $1.5 million to the nonprofit.

Several individuals have created initiatives focused on financial literacy. Businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith teamed up with the digital money management company Goalsetter to equip Black and Latinx youth with the tools needed to cultivate generational wealth.

SEE ALSO:

Businessman Robert F. Smith, Goalsetter Launch Initiative To Help Black And Latinx Youth Build Generational Wealth

Marsai Martin Launches Financial Literacy Series For Gen Z

howard student protesting

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

11 photos Launch gallery

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Continue reading Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university's Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student's hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who's making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover

Usher’s Nonprofit Receives $500K Endowment To Advance Youth Financial Literacy Initiative  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close