Uplifting News
HomeUplifting News

NBA Star James Harden Teams Up With Publicolor To Lead Beautification Project At Harlem School

“Hopefully I can inspire them to be something great,” said Harden.

NBA Star James Harden Paints With New York City Students

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Children deserve to learn in safe spaces that ignite their imagination and creativity, and NBA star James Harden is ensuring that is a reality for youth who attend underserved schools. According to PIX11, the Brooklyn Nets guard recently visited a school in Harlem to participate in a beautification project.

The initiative was led by Publicolor, a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to creating college and career pathways for at-risk youth. Harden joined the organization at the P.S. 149 Sojourner Truth school in Central Harlem to help its students tap into the power of art to transform the school’s playground. The NBA All-Star says he wants to use community service as an avenue to inspire youth to dream beyond their circumstances. “I was real big on that in Houston and now just to be in front of these kids and inspiring them,” he said in a statement, according to Nets Wire. “I was in their position. Just a kid figuring out life. Hopefully, I can inspire them to be something great.” Aside from flexing his painting skills, he left students with encouraging words, stressing the importance of prioritizing education.

This isn’t the only youth empowerment-focused philanthropic effort Harden has been a part of. While playing for the Houston Rockets, he teamed up with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to gift children in the city with bikes. He also donated over $240,000 to renovate basketball courts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey destroyed them.

Several NBA stars are leading impactful initiatives designed to educate and inspire youth. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha recently spearheaded a project centered on eradicating food insecurity and making educational enrichment opportunities accessible for children in Oakland, California. Donovan Mitchell renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center in New York.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

XXIV Summer Olympic Games

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Continue reading 4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Florence "Flo-Jo" Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in  Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford's previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. "It cannot be...no one can run that fast." But Flo Jo did. “I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA.  In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds. Flo Jo's rise to fame wasn't always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend's hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee's brother. “I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial... It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her." In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure. Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There's no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbXMvmTpbYI

NBA Star James Harden Teams Up With Publicolor To Lead Beautification Project At Harlem School  was originally published on newsone.com

Close