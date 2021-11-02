Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Infamous Super Bowl Controversy Getting Documentary Treatment

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime controversy is getting the documentary treatment from FX and Hulu.

As Deadline reports, the doc will be the latest installment in the New York Times Presents series, entitled “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.”

Directed by Jodi Gomes, the documentary will premiere Nov. 19 and will “feature previously unseen footage and interviews with people involved with the production of the infamous halftime show,” Complex writes.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that the stylist who worked with Jackson for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance has revealed that it was Timberlake who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” that made international headlines.

Wayne Scot Lukas, stylist to the stars, told Page Six that Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

