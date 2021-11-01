A ‘More Democratic’ Process, Minneapolis Voters Could Change How The City Approaches Public Safety

Last year after George Floyd’s murder, community organizers spurred a national conversation on the role of policing and public safety. The collective outrage and sustained protests led to democracy in action.

In Tuesday’s election, Minneapolis voters have a chance to change the way the city handles public safety. Organizers like Miski Noor want voters to embrace the opportunity to change how the city deals with public safety and vote in favor of the public safety amendment known as Question 2.

Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, spoke with NewsOne over the weekend in between get out the vote events. Reflecting on the energy of early voters in line to cast their ballots Saturday, Noor says Minneapolis has been waiting for this change.

“There has been research, there have been studies, and different committees that have been formed,” Noor began. “It is literally the only police department that is set up this way in the entire state.”

They explained that the charter., enacted in 1961, was set up so that it shields the police department from meaningful accountability. Last year when city council members pledged to disband the Minneapolis Police Department, it was a direct result of lobbying from community organizers.

According to Noor, the campaign to change the city charter was ultimately a heavy lift for the community. Mobilizing after the charter commission squashed a vote from taking place last year, the community engaged in what they call an even “more democratic” process.

“We had to actually collect petition signatures to get it on the ballot this year,” Noor explained. “We had to collect at least 12,000 signatures; we collected over 22,000 signatures to get it on the ballot this year. This was through the rain and the Minnesota winter. During a pandemic, we still got 22,000 signatures and got people to show up and show out to make that happen.”

Black Visions is among the dozens of organizations that make up the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition, a community-led movement committed to reimagining public safety in the city.

Capturing the energy and sustaining involvement beyond elections can be a challenge. But Noor says the election is just one tactic in their organizing. “Our work does not end on election day, and our work is about building power and transforming ourselves and the world,” Noor said. For Black Visions, the public safety charter amendment is a part of ongoing organizing they are engaged in, such as the “Path Forward” campaign.

Part of that work includes organizing People’s Movement Assemblies, local convenings that engage community members around common issues to identify next steps and methods of redress. More than neighborhood meetings, people’s assemblies offer an opportunity for deep engagement on issues to develop collaborative outcomes and points of advocacy. In some ways, they can serve as a road map for accountability and co-governance.

“Those conversations have really been seeding what could come next,” Noor said. “And then when this amendment passes, the first thing that happens is that within the first 30 days, a Department of Public Safety Commissioner is appointed.”

The new department will report to the city council, but the mayor will have some say in the appointment. While some residents have expressed concerns about what it means to disband the police department and establish a Department of Public Safety, Yes 4 Minneapolis offers a quick guide to how the update will work in practice.

“It is actually a bunch of people flexing our muscle of governance and decision making with each other so that we do get to make decisions about our lives,” Noor explained. “And so that we are the ones who are framing that and not just taking infrastructure and bureaucracy that doesn’t actually work for us.”

According to the campaign team, in the days leading to the final weekend before Election Day, Black Vision organizers and volunteers knocked over 20,000 doors and made close to 8,000 calls. The campaign engaged 2,000 volunteers in phone banking and canvassing. It also sent over 38,000 text messages as of last Friday.

The Yes on Question 2 campaign also has support from several elected officials, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley, state Sen. Omar Fateh, state Rep. Aisha Gomez and state Rep. Esther Agbaje. The Sahan Journal reported that the majority of elected officials who support the measure are people of color. According to the outlet, Ellison was an early supporter of the measure.

“We often look back in history admiringly at courageous leaders who stood for progress & justice – despite opposition,” tweeted Ellison. “In midst of the battle, their courage and vision are not always obvious to all. How can we muster vision, faith courage to act when it matters most?”

With the support of national organizations like the Movement for Black Lives and the Working Families Party, Minneapolis organizers like Noor have expanded their reach and community contacts. Instead of “parachuting in,” these organizations followed local leadership and supported local democratic practice strengthening local leadership.

“Everybody got invested in Minneapolis last year,” Noor continued. “The uprising in our city spread across the country, and then the world. And we know for a fact that we never win alone. We win with each other.”

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston 30 photos Launch gallery George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston 1. Mourners attend the funeral of George Floyd at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas Source:Getty 1 of 30 Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. People follow and watch as a horse-drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd makes its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery Source:Getty 2 of 30 Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. Attendees put up a sign of support outside of the Fountain of Praise church during George Floyd's funeral Source:Getty 3 of 30 Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. Pallbearers carry the casket following the funeral of George Floyd Source:Getty 4 of 30 Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. Pallbearers move the casket of George Floyd into a hearse as the Rev. Al Sharpton looks on following Floyd's funeral Source:Getty 5 of 30 Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. Family members stand up and react as the Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy during the funeral for George Floyd Source:Getty 6 of 30 Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, attends the funeral service for George Floyd Source:Getty 7 of 30 Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd Source:Getty 8 of 30 Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, attends the funeral service for George Floyd Source:Getty 9 of 30 Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Family members grieve as they speak during the funeral for George Floyd Source:Getty 10 of 30 Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. Singer Ne-Yo performs at the funeral service Source:Getty 11 of 30 Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaks Source:Getty 12 of 30 Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks Source:Getty 13 of 30 Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks Source:Getty 14 of 30 Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Joe Biden speaks Source:Getty 15 of 30 Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Source:Getty 16 of 30 Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Last night crimson and gold lights illuminated City Hall in memory of #GeorgeFloyd. These colors represent his high school alma mater in Houston, Texas. Today City flags will fly at half-staff. pic.twitter.com/9wdA04qSkD — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 9, 2020 17 of 30 17 of 30 18. Source:Getty 18 of 30 Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. #GeorgeFloyd brothers speak at #Houston vigil pic.twitter.com/xpa4JmNIg0 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 9, 2020 19 of 30 19 of 30 20. Source:Getty 20 of 30 Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. Line of over 100 people to get tickets for public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd in Houston pic.twitter.com/FN1TuJE0FD — Matt Harab (@HarabMatt) June 8, 2020 21 of 30 21 of 30 22. Source:Getty 22 of 30 Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. Live - #GeorgeFloyd Peaceful Protest in Downtown Houston from atop @TheMarquisHOU pic.twitter.com/KIxphMUZ3W — StyleMagazine.com (@houstonstyle) June 2, 2020 23 of 30 23 of 30 24. Source:Getty 24 of 30 Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. Raheem Smith, a friend of George Floyd’s, at his public memorial in Houston today. #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/EuUSlcwBIJ — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) June 8, 2020 25 of 30 25 of 30 26. Source:Getty 26 of 30 Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. The power of love expressed in flowers outside the #GeorgeFloyd memorial in Houston pic.twitter.com/lq6EBCwCa4 — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) June 8, 2020 27 of 30 27 of 30 28. Source:Getty 28 of 30 Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. June 7th 2020 | outside city hall in Houston | #blacklivesmatter #houston #texas #houstonprotests #houstonprotest #GeorgeFloyd #blm pic.twitter.com/Idw7XrvY61 — Houston Protests (@ProtestsHouston) June 7, 2020 29 of 30 29 of 30 30. Source:Getty 30 of 30 Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston George Floyd's private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd's horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1270453072989478913?s=20 Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives. https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1270448730949459968?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston's Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd's neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Nicolejtay/status/1270414919364759558?s=20 The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd's life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. https://twitter.com/twmentality1/status/1270416385932439552?s=20 "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," Wright said on CNN Monday night. "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name." https://twitter.com/AmakaUbakaTV/status/1270411305099329540?s=20 Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd's funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens -- the same cemetery with his mother, "Cissy" -- located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd's killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd's. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd's funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston's final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available. Continue reading George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

