‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Jaleel White, aka “Steve” or “Stefan Urkel,” is officially off the market! The Family Matters childhood crush (for many of us born in the ’80s) wed Nicoletta Ruhl on May 4.

According to People, the two said “I do” at a beautiful ceremony at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Excuse us while our inner teenage selves have a moment and let out a small sigh. (Who doesn’t remember watching the classic sitcom and rooting for Steve and Laura?)

RELATED: Jaleel White Posts Touching Tribute To Late Costar Michelle Thomas

People magazine reports that the couple’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Among the 175 guests were celebrities like Mekhi Phifer, Omar Miller, and Lamorne Morris, who were spotted among the well-wishers. Pictures shared on the celebrity publication show that it was a truly lavish and swanky celebration.

The nuptials began with an intimate outdoor ceremony where the couple exchanged vows surrounded by a sea of blooming flowers. The reception was a delight, with ‘5-star food’ like filet mignon and a decadent red velvet cake with vanilla confetti. And Jaleel told People that “three DJs” were on hand during different parts of the day.

Jaleel White and Nicoletta Ruhl’s love story began on a track.

The newlyweds’ love story began when they met while exercising at UCLA’s track during the pandemic. They kept their relationship relatively private until New Year’s Day 2022, when Nicoletta—a tech business executive—made their love on Instagram official.

The two later appeared together at the premiere of Jaleel’s film, Hustle. Jaleel’s daughter, Samaya, from a previous relationship, joined them on the red carpet.

Two years later, the couple’s love has blossomed into a lifetime commitment. The union is Jaleel’s first marriage.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant told People, “We’ve each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market was originally published on hellobeautiful.com