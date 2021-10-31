Ashanti Steps Out In Fashionable Black & White Two-Piece Set And We’re Like Yas!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti recently stepped out for a day of press wearing a super cute black and white striped two-piece ensemble and we can’t get enough of the fashionable look!

Designed by Frederick Anderson and styled by Tim B., the singer donned a black and white striped skirt and matching off-the-shoulder cropped sweater. The sweater’s sleeves featured white ruffles that matched the skirt’s trim. She paired the look with black strappy Dior heels, a bright bold red lip, and wore her long dark hair in a half up half down style as she posed for pictures on Instagram.

Check out the look posted by the designer below.

Ashanti’s stylist also shared a few looks of the singer on Instagram as she showed off different angles of the stylish look.

Ashanti has certainly been living her best life lately in more ways than one and it shows! Fresh off of her birthday vacation where she gave us all body goals, the 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that shes’s hoped on an Afrobeats record with @adekunlegold and @dj_tunez, a move that’s extra special to the singer becuase of her name and where it comes from. In honor of the new song, she shared this image wearing the “Sacred Art Of The Ori” on her body as done by @laolunyc.

She captioned the photo, “One of the coolest experiences ever!!! I’ve always been extremely proud of my name and where it comes from… (Ghana) so to be able to hop on an Afrobeats record with such incredible artists and get this art on my face is extra special… This is Sacred Art Of The Ori done by @laolunyc Big shout to @adekunlegold and much love to my bro @dj_tunez for putting it all together “ENERGY” Available Everywhere!!!”

