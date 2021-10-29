Sheryl Underwood Unrecognizable As NFLer Lamar Jackson For Halloween Episode Of ‘The Talk’

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood is ready for Halloween, and on Monday she was hardly recognizable dressed as professional athlete Lamar Jackson for the show’s Halloween-themed episode.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales also wore sports-themed costumes, which the show shared on Instagram. It was Sheryl’s costume as the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens football team that fans are most wild about. Peep the Instagram clip below.