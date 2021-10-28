Here Are 19 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

Halloween is pretty much the only day the world can be whomever they want for 24 hours. Some people spend months brainstorming the perfect costume, while others resort to makeup to execute an unique look.

This day comes once a year and people take it seriously. If you’re a low level makeup person like myself, then this post may be a bit difficult to follow. Some skill is required to execute these looks. At the very least if you can grasp a concept, you may be able to tackle a look or two. Whether you’re a makeup guru or a beauty novice, you’ll want explore these 19 Halloween ready looks you’ll want to recreate.

1. THE RED DEVIL You can’t do Halloween without a classic devil look. Instagram user Elijah Neshone went all the way in with his rendition of an angelic devil. The drama!

2. TEKASHI SNITCH NINE Given all the Tekashi 69 drama we’ve witnessed this year, there will definitely be a bunch of parody costumes of him. Instagram user Shannon Smart committed to the look with a bunch of fun beauty products. If you’re a makeup guru, you’ll be definitely get good use out of these items.

3. THE BLACK JESSICA RABBIT Jessica Rabbit has always been an iconic look to recreate. Instagram user Star gave us an updated version of the red-haired vixen. I love that she had fun with this beauty look. She’s giving avant garde vibes with that high eyebrow.

4. AFRICAN QUEEN Instagram user Lyric Sherade embodied this African Queen look. This is a basic beat that will rely mostly on tribal art and African prints.

5. ALL EYES ON ME Now this is a creative makeup beat. I’m not sure what you’d wear as a costume, but the eyeballs drawn all over Julia’s face are a bit creepy. This look will require lots of skill and a bunch of time.

6. HEAD WITCH IN CHARGE Tiffany “New York” Pollard showed us what a head witch in charge should look like. Her makeup artist gave a dark glam beat with a spider web around her eye.

7. CLOWNING AROUND If you really want to scare people, dress up as a clown. Instagram user Abbi gave Bozo realness with this fun, cutesy look.

8. CRUELLA DE VIL Another Halloween staple is the Cruella De Vil look from 101 Dalmatians. There are so many ways to execute this look but Instagram user Tanya went in for the kill.

9. GOOD KITTY I know there is more to Halloween than dressing up as a cat, but this makeup is way too cute to pass up. If you’re a skilled artist, you can really do a lot with this look.

10. STORM Believe it or not, this is the simple version of Storm. It is so beautifully done that I’d want to have my face beat like this 365 days a year.

11. FRANKENSTUNNER This is what happens when Frankenstein and a Glamour girl have a baby. I imagine it would take a few hours to execute a look this detailed. Definitely original!

12. SPIDER GIRL You might hate spiders, but you won’t hate this face beat. Instagram user Kati creatively drew a spider over her eye and it is honestly such a genius look.

13. PEPPA PIG This look took 100% commitment. Abbi morphed herself into the cutest piglet ever.

14. OUCH! This looks painful. Lyric Sherade gave us the complete opposite of African Queen with this crazy, creepy makeup.

15. ADORABLE KITTY Makeup is so versatile and this is the evidence. This cat makeup is completely different from the one posted before. Instagram user Oz uses adhesive jewels to accentuate parts of her face.

16. PAPA LEGBA If you’ve ever watched American Horror Story, then you know this makeup beat is of Papa Legba. SPOT ON!

17. SKELATOR Another staple Halloween costume is the skeleton. Lyric Sherade bodies yet another look with her flawless makeup aesthetic.

18. CASUALTY OF WAR Instagram user Lydia Stanley also uses her makeup platform to make a statement. This look was inspired by a video she watched about Nigerian soldiers and all that they endure defending their country.