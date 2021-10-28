Neely Fuller Jr. & Professor Akinyele Umoja l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor Neely Fuller Jr. returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Brother Neely will explain how he coined the phrase Racism/White Supremacy. The phrase is now universal. Mr. Fuller also contends, if you don’t understand how that system works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before Brother Neely, Professor and Department Chair of the Department of African-American Studies at Georgia State University (GSU), Akinyele Umoja discusses his book, We Will Shoot Back.

