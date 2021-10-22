Hot Off The Wire: Fatal Shooting on Set of Alec Baldwin Film & Tommy DeBarge Dead At 64

Alfredas has some sad news to report in today’s “Hot Off The Wire” including the death of Tommy DeBarge of ’70s R&B group Switch and a freak accident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s new movie that left the cinematographer dead and the director injured with a gunshot wound.

In addition to a rundown of the topics mentioned above, Alfredas also gives us an update on Dave Chappelle and the ongoing backlash he’s been receiving from the trans community in response to his new Netflix comedy special The Closer. For those looking for some cinematic entertainment this weekend, you can also catch our very own Russ in the BET+ movie Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story starring Remy Ma, as well as the highly-anticipated Dune on HBO Max.

Get your news fix today with “Hot Off The Wire” on Russ Parr Morning Show below:

