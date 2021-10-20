Kanye West Meets With Michael Cohen In NYC While Donning Weirdo White Man Mask

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Well, now that Kanye West is officially and legally named Ye, it looks like he’ll be reworking his entire persona as he’s been spotted walking around in a new and weird face mask that lowkey resembles Uncle Fester from The Addams Family.

According to Page Six, Kanye West wore a new prosthetic face-mask to meet ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for some coffee on the Upper East Side. Kanye wore the same mask a day earlier when he was spotted at JFK airport. While it’s goofy enough that Kanye is walking around looking like a broke white man, it’s strange that not only was he meeting with Trump’s old “fixer,” but he was also slated to meet with another politically connected figure in New York City.

“Sources exclusively told Page Six that mayoral candidate Eric Adams was also meant to meet with West and the crew. He was held up with another meeting in Midtown, however, and West had to head back to the airport.”

Could Ye be planning to make another run at politics in the near future? With all the off-the-wall crazies running for office in Trump country and actually winning, Kanye West does have a fighter’s chance of having a political career.

According to Michael Cohen, Kanye wore the mask because he says Ye was “mobbed” by fans a day earlier and wanted some privacy as he roamed the streets of New York City.

“The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him … the first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”

Ye even went so far as to walk around without security in hopes of not tipping his hat that he might be a famous person in disguise.

Our thing is, why does the mask look like he got it from a street vendor? The man is worth billions and is walking around in a something that looks like straight rubber.

Kanye West Meets With Michael Cohen In NYC While Donning Weirdo White Man Mask was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: