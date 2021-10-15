Gabrielle Union Admits To Almost Becoming A Video Vixen After Auditioning For 2Pac

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is currently one of the most celebrated actresses in Black Hollywood, but at one point she could’ve been one of the most vied after video vixens in hip-hop according to her own recollection.

While out promoting her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, the actress-turned-author joined JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man and the Three podcast to revisit a time in her life when low self-esteem led her to think that she could only make it big as, what she referred to, a “video hoe.”

Read below on how fate almost led Gabby U down a very different career path, via Yahoo! News:

“‘So I got this internship in my last year of school, and I was like the office gofer, help, or whatever, and I worked in the kids department,’ she explained. ‘So we were working with Hayden Panetierre and Jessica Biel and Shane West and all of those young child actors. I’d talk to their parents and managers and whatnot, and when my internship ended, they were like, ‘Would you ever consider being our clients and us representing you?”

Union was hesitant to get into the acting game at first due to her ‘low self-esteem’ and because she was still determined to achieve her video vixen dreams, and she even auditioned for Tupac’s ‘California Love’ video but didn’t land the part.

‘Mind you, I had such low self-esteem, I wanted to be a video hoe so bad. That’s all I wanted,’ she said. ‘I didn’t wanna be in movies, I didn’t wanna be in commercials, I wanted to be the chosen video hoe. Well, that’s what we called them then, now they are ‘video vixens’, ‘IG models,’ yeah. But I wanted to be like a hot b***h, except I lacked all of the necessary accouterment like big boobs or an ass. It wasn’t really the desired look at the time. I was literally auditioning for the ‘California Love’ video with Tupac and 20 of his closest friends.'”

Although she never got a callback from Pac on the “California Love” video, Union eventually went on to start booking big acting roles that led to her successful career in film and television we see today. However, she did eventually appear in a handful of videos at the height of her fame, including the main chick in Busta Rhymes’ “I Love My Chick” video and the eye of LL Cool J’s affection in his video for “Paradise” (seen above) amongst others.

Peep Gabrielle Union’s full interview on The Old Man and the Three podcast below:

