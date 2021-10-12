Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is looking to offload some property before the calendar year is finished. His Wyoming ranch is now up for a sale and you can become the owner for a cool $11 million dollars.

As spotted on Hype Beast the self-proclaimed Louis Vuitton Don is selling the land that he purchased about two years ago. In September 2019 he bought a 4,500-acre plot of land called Monster Lake. Located in Cody, Wyoming the property features eight lodging units and is most known as a hot spot for “monster trout” fishing. Additionally it also has two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and several barns.

The Wyoming ranch is synonymous with a very important time in his discography which has been loosely called the “Wyoming Sessions”. Here is where he curated several albums including Ye and his collaboration album with Kid Cudi Kids See Ghosts. This is also the infamous location where he hosted his very informal listening session for the Ye album and even a Sunday Service performance.

Recently the “All of the Lights” rapper purchased a $57 million mansion in Malibu, California designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando; Richard Sachs was the previous owner. It is unclear this new pad will be his main residence or if he will explore the Cowboy State further. The ranch, which is listed as a “once in a lifetime property”, can be viewed here. You can experience a virtual tour below free of charge below.

Photo: Apple Music

Where Are You Yeezy?: Kanye West Puts His Wyoming Ranch Up For Sale was originally published on hiphopwired.com

