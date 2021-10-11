5 Ways to Celebrate Halloween Safe At Home

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s spooky season where children go out trick or treating for sweets and goodies in their neighborhoods, adults have themed costume parties and networks play marathons of Halloween movies. This year is (still) unusually frightful as people are finding new innovative ways to celebrate with friends and family. Here is a list of five ways to celebrate Halloween safe at home this year:

1. Pumpkin Carving

Head to your local pumpkin patch and take your own pumpkin home. Many local farms have carving kits available for purchase after selecting your pumpkin. The animated comedy, South Park created free stencils of the show’s characters to include in your pumpkin carving adventures. It’s a fun way to enjoy Halloween safely with family. This also adds a bit of Halloween decor to your space that you feel especially connected to.

2. Virtual Costume Contest & Halloween Party

Yes, still go out and grab your elaborate Halloween costume! Get dressed in the house and join your friends virtually to see who wins best costume this year. Make it fun with prizes for first place and runner ups. We suggest fun and useful gifts like a bottle of champagne or a bottle of hand sanitizer. The choice is yours! Bonus if you mail out party packs filled with Halloween treats to your virtual guests.

3. Drive-In Haunted House

There are a number of immersive Halloween experiences in major cities. Check your local events groups to find an experience near you. From drive-in haunted houses to drive-in movies, there’s an event for everyone. It may not be as intense as it would be if you had walked through the haunted house, but terrifying and socially-distanced nonetheless.

4. Make Festive Cocktails

Who doesn’t love a festive and delicious cocktail? No matter what the occasion is a drink is always a great idea. Restaurants have already altered their menus to incorporate some of these festive cocktail recipes. Try the recipes out at home and be sure you include pumpkin spice. Tis the season to be spooky!

5. Spooky Movie Marathon

There are so many horror films to watch this Halloween. You can include cult classics like The Craft or Poltergeist or keep it current with the latest like Parasite or Hulu’s latest thriller Bad Hair. Some Halloween enthusiasts have already posted lists of movies to watch and links to join in on the fun. Enjoy a night of fun binging the spookiest movies on the market.

These are just a few suggestions to celebrate Halloween this year. Surely, there are socially distanced events still taking places in select cities. However with Covid-19 still running rapid, it is best that you take part in these safe and civid-free events in the safety of your own home. Enjoy and don’t look under the bed!

5 Ways to Celebrate Halloween Safe At Home was originally published on globalgrind.com

