Cause Of Death For Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lyons Revealed

The cause of death for Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole‘s mother, has been revealed.

According to TMZ and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, Lons died of multiple drug intoxication via accidental overdose. Lons passed away one day before her 61st birthday (July 18). She was only 61.

Lons’ battle with addiction had been public and heavily featured in numerous BET reality shows, including Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia Cole: My New Life and Frankie & Neffe. Lons’ brother Sam had been checking in on her frequently to ensure she stayed sober but unfortunately, she succumbed to her demons.

In January 2020, Cole revealed Lons had checked herself into rehab to get clean.

“Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment,” she captioned a picture of her, Frankie and her two sons, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. “It’s only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic. Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS.”

However, Lons relapsed last August, prompting Cole to update fans on her condition.

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u.”

Sadly, Cole had to pen a bittersweet message upon her passing in July.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words,” she began. “SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already. Your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!”

