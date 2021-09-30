Kali Uchis ft. SZA “Fue Mejor,” Swae Lee ft. Jack Harlow “Ball Is Life” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We knew SZA was a woman of many talents, but did y’all know she was bilingual with it too!

It seems like hanging out with the Colombian cutie, Kali Uchis has rubbed off on her because in Kali’s seductive visuals to “Fue Mejor,” SZA seductively rolls through the ave while belting out a Spanish melody with impressive pronunciation. Much props, mami.

Swae Lee meanwhile is excited about the next installment of Madden as he takes to the football field to promote the next videogame with Jack Harlow in the visuals to “Ball Is Life.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo featuring Yo Gotti, Rock Balla, and more.

KALI UCHIS FT. SZA – “FUE MEJOR”

SWAE LEE FT. JACK LARLOW – “BALL IS LIFE”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. YO GOTTI – “CAN’T DO IT”

MONEYBAGG YO & TRIPSTAR – “BLITZ”

ROCK BALLA – “NO TIME FOR SLEEP”

PESO PESO – “NO COURTESY”

BABY SMOOVE – “ANIMAL CONTROL”

SAUCE WALKA – “IF I DIDN’T RAP”

