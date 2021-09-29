Megan Thee Stallion Stars In Coach Campaign with Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and her rapper boyfriend Pardi Fontaine star in a campaign for the collaboration between Coach and apparel company Schott NYC.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Per PEOPLE, launching today, the Coach x Schott NYC line features Coach shearling from the brand’s fall 2021 “With Friends” collection. The cozy pieces — inspired by early street style and documentaries of New York City in the late 70s and early 80s — offers an assortment of coats, bags, heels and slides, according to the report.

In the campaign, Megan and Fontaine are joined by beauty influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“It was so fun getting Pardi, and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot,” Megan shares. “All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look.”

Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, said: “This new collaboration is a celebration of authentic, iconic American style and the craftsmanship of New York City. It is inspired by people – past and present who embody what it means to be an individual and who inspire us. Partnering with Schott, Megan and her friends on this campaign was important to my vision for the house.”

Coach x Schott NYC marks the first joint campaign for Megan and Pardi.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE