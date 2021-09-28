Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop entertainers have dabbled in sports ownership over the years and considering the amount of cash these teams can rake in, it is as sound an investment as any. Yo Gotti joins the hallowed group of rappers who have also been partial team owners after he was introduced as a stakeholder in the D.C. United soccer franchise.

As reported by The Washington Post, Gotti, 40, was announced Monday as part of an investment group that will own a small percentage of the Major League Soccer. Joining Gotti are Florida businessman Adam Gerry, and former stakeholder of MLS team Houston Dynamo and National Women’s Soccer League team Houston Dash, Jake Silverstein.

Local fuel executive Joe Mamo rounds out the investment group and the Post shared via to its inside sources that Mamo will own between 2 to 3 percent of the team, while Gotti, Gerry, and Silverstein will split three percent.

“As D.C. United continue to grow, it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” United’s chairmen, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan said in a statement. “We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club. As we continue to evolve, we are confident the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase — both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.”

Gotti might’ve gotten some tips from Roc Nation honcho Jay-Z, who was a former stakeholder in the Brooklyn Nets.

—

Photo: Getty

Moe Gotti: Yo Gotti Announced As Part Owner Of D.C. United Soccer Team was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: