Deidre Bembry Shares Why She Took Out A Life Insurance Policy For Her 1 Month Old Daughter

The stigma surrounding life insurance is one that many people can relate with — in all honesty, who would actually want to plan for their death?

However, arranging your financial security for life’s unexpected surprises has much more to do with living instead of focusing on the afterlife, and the Get Up! crew decided to highlight that notion with help from State Farm insurance contractor, Deidre Bembry.

Personal tragedy is what inspired Bembry to focus so heavily on life insurance after the unexpected loss of her daughter due to an inoperable brain tumor at the age of four. Through her Keris Kares foundation, named after the late little princess, Deidre is not only able to spread awareness on supporting families of children diagnosed with a brain tumor but also why life insurance is particularly important for young people. Due to Keris having life insurance since she was one month old, the Bembry family was able to focus on grieving without the extra baggage of financial woes.

With September being Life Insurance Awareness Month, there really is no better time than now to educate yourself on the benefits of being insured in addition to the overall feeling of security that comes from knowing you’re protected against anything life should put in your path. The information provided here may even save a life out there.

Do yourself a service and listen to our special guest, independent State Farm insurance contractor Deidre Bembry, as she breaks down the importance of life insurance while also speaking more on her daughter Keris’ story on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

