Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence After COVID Battle & Missing Report: ‘I Died’ [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Price gave fans a scare over the weekend. The gospel star was reported missing on Friday (September 24) by family members, only for her lawyer to explain she was not missing but recovering from her battle with COVID-19 at an “undisclosed location.”

Overwhelmed by all the attention, Price spoke with TMZ on Sunday (September 26), revealing she was technically dead from COVID complications and why she went MIA from family.

“At one point, they lost me,” Price said. “I woke up some days later and the first thing I remember is a team of doctors around me, asking me what year it was. I died. The next thing I remember is waking up in the doctor and him asking me if I knew what year it was.

“Going into the hospital, I had COVID for over a week, but my conditions were progressing in the wrong direction, from home. We’re jumping all the way in so, I had it – my husband did not have it. He was taking care of me at home, speaking with my primary care physician, giving me breathing treatments. Eventually, he ended up testing positive a week after I did and before I had to be taken to a hospital … I was discharged from the hospital, the hospital needed beds and I was able to go home with oxygen and have home health aids come and check on me throughout the week, which happened for a period of four weeks after I left the hospital, so people we’re definitely seeing me.”

Price also detailed how she’s battling “long COVID” and still requires the need for oxygen and there’s a long rehab to take place before she’s “concert ready.”

The disconnect between Price and her family was also addressed in the interview. She explained how fans had occasionally come to her house to check on her well-being, given the chaos and uncertainty of her life.

“They were coming to the house, ringing the bell … they were leaving things at my doorstep, disturbing my neighbors all times of day and night,” Price said. “This wasn’t months ago, I left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there. My doorbell was being rung all hours of day and night. I turned off everything. I wasn’t on social media. It hasn’t been two months since I’ve seen my sister, it’s been a year – since my mother’s funeral. Prior to that, we hadn’t seen each other all pandemic long. That’s not new for us. We’ve been strained for a very long time.

“I was never missing, I was at my home being seen by doctors. There was no visiting the house, we both had active COVID cases. And I have to say, it’s really disappointing that things came to this but it was not true. And even when it comes to my daughter, I believe she was easily manipulated. People were saying she’s a kid, she’s not a kid, she’s 27-years-old, she’s my youngest. But in that situation, she was easily manipulated and to go along with that, she’s my baby. I’m not in danger, I am not in danger right now. I’m focusing on myself right now.”

The next hurdle for Price to clear isn’t COVID-related but rather taken off from the missing person’s list. Her lawyer, Monica Ewing, explained to TMZ it would take a few days for her to come off the national registry.

We’re praying for Kelly to have a speedy recovery and healing.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Is ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’ In Latest Instagram Pic

Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence After COVID Battle & Missing Report: ‘I Died’ [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com