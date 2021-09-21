Right Said Fred Loves What Drake Did With Their “I’m Too Sexy” Sample

CLOSE
To his legion of fans, Drake can do no wrong and now you can add Right Fred Said to that list as they’re thrilled with what Drake did with their “I’m Too Sexy” sample on his Certified Lover Boy album cut, “Way Too Sexy.”
According to TMZ the English band who rose to one-hit wonder fame in the 90’s with “I’m Too Sexy” loved what Drake did with the sample and Fred and Richard Fairbrass expressed their appreciation for resurrecting interest in their decades old smash hit.
That being said, good thing they didn’t slander Drizzy because Drake fans be going around vandalizing homes nowadays.
