Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Billboard Hot 100 History – First Album With Nine Top 10 Singles

Drake fans knew Certified Lover Boy would debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. What wasn’t expected is how dominant the album would be on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Toronto native’s sixth studio effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 613,000 total album-equivalent units. The figure is the most for any album in 2021, besting the previous high of 309,000 total album-equivalent units by Kanye West and his Donda album.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Drake managed to do something Michael Jackson or Janet Jackson could do – manage to have nine singles from a single album in the top 10 on the chart. Before Certified Lover Boy setting the mark, four albums charted seven Top 10 singles, the Jackson siblings with Thriller and Rhythm Nation 1814, Bruce Springsteen‘s Born In The U.S.A. and Drake’s Scorpion.

Beginning with “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug at No. 1, the 6 God logged all Top 5 positions on the Hot 100, the first for a solo artist and the first act in music since The Beatles in 1964. He and Ariana Grande are the only acts to have five No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 chart.

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

01. Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” feat. Future and Young Thug

02. Drake – “Girls Want Girls” feat. Lil Baby

03. Drake – “Fair Trade” feat. Travis Scott

04. Drake – “Champagne Poetry”

05. Drake – “Knife Talk” feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat

06. Justin Bieber – “Stay” feat. The Kid Laroi

07. Drake – “In the Bible” feat. Lil Durk and Givēon

08. Drake- “Papi’s Home”

09. Drake – “TSU”

10. Drake – “Love All” feat. JAY-Z

Houston Connection

Drake has two singles with Houston ties in the Top 10. “Fair Trade” with Travis Scott is at No. 3, the second Top 5 collaboration between the two after “Sicko Mode.” The song would eventually go diamond.

The other single, “TSU,” features OG Ron C on production, the Swishahouse co-founder’s first top 10 on the chart.

In total, all 21 songs on Certified Lover Boy all found their way on the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. “Way 2 Sexy” marks Young Thug’s third No. 1 single and Future’s first after having 125 entries on the chart. Nobody is bigger than Drake on the Billboard charts even if the feat takes on a different meaning thanks to the streaming era.

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Billboard Hot 100 History – First Album With Nine Top 10 Singles was originally published on theboxhouston.com