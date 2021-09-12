Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

As if former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani‘s reputation post-Sept. 11 wasn’t already shaky enough, a speech he gave Saturday night at a dinner commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks suggested he may have had too much to drink — or even be drunk; very drunk, in fact — according to a video of his address.

The video footage was still going viral Sunday morning and Guiliani’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter because he was slurring his words while giving the speech. At one point, he even offered an unprompted impersonation of Queen Elizabeth II while trying to separate himself from accused pedophile Prince Andrew during the event at a Manhattan restaurant meant to mourn the victims of the worst foreign terror attack on American soil.

Making things even more curious is that Giuliani’s suspected drunken speech came two weeks after he denied being an alcoholic and having a drinking problem. The entire scenario was eerily reminiscent of Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet,” because of the way Giuliani “doth protest too much.”

Aside from his unsolicited yet suggestive digs at the Royals — “I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now. I never went out with him. Ever!” — Giuliani also used his speech to criticize Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Gen. Mark Milley, the latter of whom has been very outspoken about supporting critical race theory, an academic movement that conservatives like the former mayor have disingenuously tried to delegitimize as being anti-white.

“How’s that guy a general?,” quipped Giuliani, who had his military conscription deferred when he enrolled in college and law school during the Vietnam War.

Despite his notable absence of military history, Giuliani still criticized Milley over the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, using harsh terms and even taking Jesus Christ’s name in vain.

“I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, ‘it’s 400 miles from China, asshole!” Giuliani said during his speech. “China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you’re giving it up? Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you? Christ!’”

Former federal prosecutor Ron Flipkowski tweeted a video showing Giuliani’s comments about Milley and said the former mayor was “drunk.”

According to Business Insider, Guiliani also ended his speech with a highly contentious claim: “20 years ago, I did my job for the country. I’m very proud of it.”

That was back when the mainstream media dubbed the lame-duck Giuliani “America’s Mayor” in spite of his undeniable history of being a lying, racist, xenophobic sexist who seemingly especially had it out for his Black constituents.

In those 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, Giuliani has continued to embellish the role he played afterward, doubled-down on his anti-Black racism — especially toward former President Barack Obama — been busted trying to bribe Ukraine with a political quid pro quo in order to discredit Joe Biden and his son and pushed the widely debunked “big lie” that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of voting fraud, losing two of his law licenses along the way.

Giuliani has also said he’s prepared to go to jail because of the criminal investigation centered on his activities having to do with all of the above and more.

After all of that, who could blame someone for reaching for a bottle?

But Giuliani — again, protesting “too much” — was adamant that he did not have a drinking problem during an interview with NBC New York just two weeks earlier.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done an interview drunk,” Guiliani said in the interview when asked about allegations from former White House staffers who have claimed he has a drinking problem. “I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch.”

Giuliani added: “I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning, I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population.”

Famous [slurred] last words.

Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’ was originally published on newsone.com

