Drake will soon be adding yet another milestone to his already impressive book of highlights. He has struck a deal with ESPN to have his music played during Monday Night Football.

The Toronto, Canada native will be bringing his tunes to the 2021-2022 NFL season. Drizzy has teamed up with the sports network to handpick selections from his storied discography to be played during throughout the pre-game programming, live telecasts, commercials and more. The music selection will highlight his newest album Certified Lover Boy and cuts from his past efforts. Additionally, he will feature tracks from other artists as well.

According to the formal press release Drake will choose music that “encapsulates both the energy and mood” of each game. “Now we are here…the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years….and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack.”

The Drake music will be featured through a 10 week span of NFL football games. Certified Lover Boy broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in under 12 hours. He currently holds the record for the most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

Pigskin Papi: Drake Songs To Be Played During ‘Monday Night Football’ Games was originally published on hiphopwired.com

