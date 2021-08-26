Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 26, 2021

Need some astrological guidance? Well, keep looking — you definitely won’t find any here! What we do have though is your “Daily Horrorscope,” which is similar to a sign reading but with way more matter-of-fact info when it comes to what we really need to hear.

Ae you a Libra that has problems with cursing people out but can’t bring that same smoke in-person? Do you struggle as a Virgo to plan a family reunion over Zoom? Speaking of the video conference app, is the Sagittarius in your life easier to tell off on a virtual call instead of in the physical? If any of those scenarios sound familiar to yours, do yourself a favor and get a horrorscope reading today exclusively from the morning show crew.

Listen to the “Daily Horrorscope” for August 26, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

