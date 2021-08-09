Black Woman Executed On Crowded NYC Street After Attending Friend’s Funeral | VIDEO

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Life is short, and no one can predict the events that lie before us. Today, a family is mourning the loss of a 42-year-old Brooklyn mom.

An NYC surveillance video shows the disturbing footage of the victim being executed on a crowded street in Crown Heights. A woman quickly approached the victim, identified as Delia Johnson, and then shot her in the back of the head and again in her leg as she collapsed. The shooter quickly ran for cover and left the scene in a white SUV.

Police believe the murder was premeditated, as an unreleased extended video shows the suspect hanging around the area long before the shooting and her being handed something by a male behind her back before Delia’s slaying.

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” said Delia’s brother, Mathis Johnson. “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

Mathis believes the attacker may have followed his sister from the funeral earlier in the day…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

