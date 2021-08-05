Aaliyah’s Estate Issues Statement About ‘Unauthorized’ Projects’ & Protecting Her Legacy

Aaliyah’s estate has issued a statement aimed at those trying to “leech off of” the late singer’s work by releasing “unauthorized projects.”
On Wednesday, August 4, the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton put out a statement about some unnamed parties who are allegedly trying to release unauthorized projects associated with the late artist. Within the strongly worded message, her estate reiterated their commitment to protecting Aaliyah’s legacy but warned fans that some people may try to attack their character.
The estate went on to say they strive for “closure” so they can continue their mission to grow the “Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence.”
Of the 1,500+ comments on the statement when posted to Instagram, 99% of them are fans reiterating that they just want her music to be released. Not only that, they’re confused at how never making her life’s work available to stream or purchase is “preserving her legacy.”
While this message from her estate doesn’t specify who they’re targeting, it was posted shortly after Blackground Records began hinting at the release of Aaliyah’s music on streaming services. They just launched the website AaliyahIsComing.com, and have been promoting it across social media using the same hashtag.
Blackground Records was co-founded by Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson in 1993. Though the imprint shut down following the singer’s death in 2001, Hankerson has maintained ownership of the singer’s masters ever since.
It’s safe to say, at this point, fans just want the music.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
