Leslie Odom Jr. Tapped to Star in Universal’s ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy

Universal is reportedly dropping $400 million to start a new Exorcist trilogy starring Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn.

Burstyn appeared in the 1973 original film and will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. Odom will play a father who turns to MacNeil for help after his child becomes possessed.

David Gordon Green is directing the upcoming Exorcist franchise, with Blumhouse producing. Per Variety, the first of three planned movies will hit theaters on Oct. 13, 2023, and subsequent installments will stream on Peacock.

“Blumhouse has always experienced incredible partnership from the team at Universal, and I’m grateful to Donna Langley and Jimmy Horowitz for believing in the vision of David’s film and having the foresight to be flexible with distribution, so the team feels top notch support through the lifeline of the film. They’re committed to theatrical exhibition and will also [be] serving streaming viewers well by bringing an exciting franchise like the Exorcist to Peacock too,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse. “I’m grateful to be working with David Robinson and the great team at Morgan Creek on this iconic franchise.”

The original 1973 film The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and bagged $441 million at the global box office. It spawned sequels and a prequel.

The first Exorcist centered on a mother (Burstyn) who turns to Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her 12-year-old daughter (Linda Blair) who is possessed by demons. The film nabbed 10 Oscar nominations and was the first horror film to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

“There’s no better time to be joining forces with the team at Peacock, reuniting with the great team at Universal and finally getting to work with my friends at Blumhouse, than on this classic franchise,” said producer David Robinson of Morgan Creek Entertainment in a statement. “David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Scott Teems and Peter Sattler have put together a compelling continuation of this iconic tale and I can’t wait to bring this to fans around the world.”

