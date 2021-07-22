Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With one tweet, Jordan Peele has the Internet going nuts. The Oscar-winning director announced a new horror film called Nope that isn’t dropping until next year, but Twitter is already excited.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Peele turbo-boosted the horror genre with 2017 Get Out and continued to throw curveballs with 2019’s Us, so it’s a safe bet he’ll continue his bugged-out world-building with Nope. Right now all we have is the movie poster that announces the film’s stars are Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Keke Palmer (Scream Queens).

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Unfortunately, the movie isn’t coming out until July 22, 2022. Can we get an early release, for the culture, though? As in the aforementioned, critically-acclaimed films, Peele serves as writer, director and producer. It was previously reported back in February that Palmer was cast as the lead of a then untitled (at least to us) film helmed by Peele.

Twitter has been fawning over the greatness of Peele and the potential for this film ever since he dropped the tweet. Peep some of the more compelling reactions below.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com