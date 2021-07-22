Daniel Kaluuya , Jordan Peele
HomeArts & EntertainmentEntertainment News

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’

Posted July 22, 2021

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

With one tweet, Jordan Peele has the Internet going nuts. The Oscar-winning director announced a new horror film called Nope that isn’t dropping until next year, but Twitter is already excited.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Peele turbo-boosted the horror genre with 2017 Get Out and continued to throw curveballs with 2019’s Us, so it’s a safe bet he’ll continue his bugged-out world-building with Nope. Right now all we have is the movie poster that announces the film’s stars are Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Keke Palmer (Scream Queens).

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Unfortunately, the movie isn’t coming out until July 22, 2022. Can we get an early release, for the culture, though? As in the aforementioned, critically-acclaimed films, Peele serves as writer, director and producer. It was previously reported back in February that Palmer was cast as the lead of a then untitled (at least to us) film helmed by Peele.

Twitter has been fawning over the greatness of Peele and the potential for this film ever since he dropped the tweet. Peep some of the more compelling reactions below.

 

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
AFROPUNK: The Carnival of Consciousness in partnership with Ketel One Vodka In Atlanta, GA. - Day 2
Melanin Music: 10 Black Music Festivals To Hit Up For Summer 2021 & Beyond
Newly Added Black Panther Sequel Cast Member Michaela Coel Is Absolutely Radiant [PHOTOS]
Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $300K Per Month
Simone Biles Gets Her Own GOAT Emoji On Twitter, We’re All Testing It Out #SimoneBiles
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal
Close