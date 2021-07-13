You can always count on Jor’Dan Armstrong to turn up for God and in millennial fashion. The proof is in his new video for “My God.”

The visual exudes style, but the real flex of it is on God. The lyrics are all about giving credit where it’s due: “If I’ma tell it, I gotta tell it all. Hold on, wait a second, let me brag on my God.”

And who knew Jor’Dan Armstrong was homies with Lil Yachty? The rapper made an appearance in “My God” in a skit that also played into the stylish influence he’s known for.

Watch:

READ MORE STORIES:

Jor’Dan Armstrong Releases New Music Video For “My God” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: