WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2021: Eric Adams Wins — Coronavirus Update — NBA’s Justice League

1. Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary in NYC’s Mayoral Race

What You Need To Know:

In one of the largest groups of political candidates, in one of the most complex forms of voting, Eric Adams has emerged as the winner of the Democratic primary in the race for mayor of New York City.

2. Attica Scott, Sponsor of ‘Breonna’s Law’, Running for Kentucky House Seat

What You Need To Know:

Progressive community activist Attica Scott has announced she’s running for Congress. Scott will challenge Rep. John Yarmuth, a powerful Kentucky Democrat who is now the chairman of the House Budget Committee.

3. Coronavirus Update: Delta Variant Dominates in U.S. As Global Deaths Hit 4 Million

What We Need To Know:

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S.

4. Big Shoes to Fill: NBA’s Justice League

What You Need To Know:

Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony stands tall as the inaugural winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award.

5. Six Months After Capitol Assault, Corporate Pledges Fall Flat

What You Need To Know:

Following January 6, in which members of Congress sought to overturn the Electoral College vote, by denying the presidency to Joe Biden on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from Donald Trump, significant corporations promised to support the fight for democracy.

