DMX’s Fiancee Wants To Be Declared His ‘Common-Law Wife’ – Judge Denies Request

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancee of DMX has reportedly applied to the court to be legally declared his “common-law wife,” but a judge rejected her request.

Here’s more from Page Six:

The move — if it had been approved — would have given Lindstrom, who was engaged to the rapper since 2019 and is the mother to his 5-year-old son, Exodus, immediate seniority over his 14 children to potentially control his estate and all future earnings from his music.

Legal sources say an estate must be set up to manage larger expected future earnings from DMX’S music. The first step is for a court to appoint administrators.

DMX (born Earl Simmons) died in early April aged 50 following a drug overdose. He reportedly left no will and didn’t leave behind enough money to care for his 15 children — some of whom are still minors.

EURweb previously reported that DMX’s estate could be less than $1 million; possibly less than $50,000, court documents filed by his children allege, according to Yahoo! News. Five of the rapper’s 15 children filed separate court documents. His daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden first filed documents on May 10, alleging his estate is worth less than $50,000.

His sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons then filed documents on May 21, claiming his estate is worth less than $1 million. Both sides are hoping to be named administrators in the late rapper’s estate.

A DMX insider said the estate’s value could increase dramatically thanks to the popularity of his catalog.

