La La Anthony To Explore Legal Options Amid Carmelo Anthony Cheating Controversy

Amid the controversy surrounding Carmelo Anthony and the mystery beauty he was spotted on vacation with, his wife La La has decided to explore legal options “as the next step in their relationship.”

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The “Power” star is said to be “a wreck” after photos circulated of Carmelo on a yacht with curvaceous beauty in the south of France, and bloggers were quick to suggest he might be cheating — again.

The former Knicks star denied creeping on his wife, but a source tells Page Six that “she’s a wreck over it.”

Carmelo spoke to TMZ sports and said the woman was actually on the yacht with her husband and the rest of her family. Melo claims he was there with a friend while in Europe on a “business retreat.”

The NBA icon said the false reports about his cheating on Lala are “affecting my family.”

The couple wed in July 2010, more than three years after their son, Kiyan, was born. In 2017, La La filed for separation after Carmelo was accused of impregnating a 24-year-old woman. They reconciled in 2018 and were spotted together at in December at NYC’s third annual Winter Wonderland holiday charity event.

La La spoke about their reconciliation in a February interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think that marriages are hard and I always see whoever tells you different, they’d be lying,” she said. “I’ve been with my husband for 14 years now, so if you think you’re going to go through 14 years without no bumps or bruises in the road, you’re fooling yourself. It’s about how you respond to it and sometimes things happen just to make the unit stronger and help you guys grow. And I think that’s been the case for us…we’re still working through some things but I’m happy to be in a much better place right now.”

Now that their relationship has hit a bump with Melo shrouded in another cheating scandal, the pair have reportedly been co-parenting while living apart.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son,” the rep said.

La La has not yet filed for divorce, but the move is not out of the question.

