Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating Protective Order: Report

Famous Dex is once again in custody after a tumultuous march saw the Chicago rapper slapped with 19 charges, including domestic violence allegations and gun possession. While attending a court hearing for the charges earlier in the year, it was discovered that Dex violated a protective order and was taken back into custody.

TMZ reports that Famous Dex, real name Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., attended a hearing last week in connection to the charges from March. Pleading not guilty to all the charges listed, the 27-year-old rapper was then told that he violated a protective order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident from last October.

Famous Dex is currently in jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Back in 2016, a video surfaced of Dex beating a woman said to be his girlfriend in a hotel hallway and the issue followed him as his career still soared despite it all.

The issue seemingly all but went away but last year, Dex, who has struggled publicly with substance abuse, was the target of a SWAT investigation presumably in connection with the domestic violence case from last year.

