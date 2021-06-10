Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Financed Hit On Biggie – Diddy Was Intended Target

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to a recent article by the New York Post, a former FBI agent claims that Marion “Suge Knight” financed the murder of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and that his intended target was Biggie’s boss Sean “Puff Daddy / Diddy” Combs, who was in the vehicle ahead of Biggie’s SUV on the night of his murder in 1997 in Los Angeles.

Retired FBI agent Phil Carson (who worked the case for two years) says Biggie’s murder was funded by Suge and carried out by Nation of Islam convert and hired hitman Amir Muhammad (aka Harry Billups) with the help of corrupt Los Angeles cops. He says, “All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He’s the one who pulled the trigger. There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger. Suge Knight financed the murder. Suge was ticked off that his cash cow Tupac was murdered. Suge had an accountant that was part of Death Row Records who helped do the financial side of things to pay for the murders.“

Carson adds, “[The alleged cover-up] was the biggest miscarriage of justice in my 20-year career at the FBI. I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles.” When Carson told Puffy he was the target, he says he was “pretty freaked out.” Elsewhere, per the LAPD, the criminal investigation into Biggie’s murder officially remains open, but there has been little to no activity in years. Meanwhile, Suge is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter following a 2015 hit-and-run death during the filming of the movie ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

