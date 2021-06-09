The highly-anticipated Netflix original series Outer Banks is back with season 2. The series is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens, referred to as the “Pogues,” in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

After their near-death experience and escape from the town, season 2 continues with John B and Sarah on the run. The two are now in the Bahamas and evidently in over their heads.

Characters Kiara, Pope and JJ are up against the wall as the stakes rapidly escalate at home. New friends are added into the mix this season and their foes are sure to follow them back on the trail of gold. The group is still on a quest to $400 million but a newly discovered secret may reunite the group for a fresh mission in season 2.

Their next adventure awaits, but uncharted waters ahead calls for the Pogues to do whatever they can to make it out alive.

Fans anxiously await the next season in sheer excitement claiming Outer Banks 2 is all they need.

Get excited for this teen drama series headed back to Netflix this summer. Outer Banks season 2 premieres July 30th on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Watch Teaser: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Returns To Netflix This Summer With A Fresh Mission was originally published on globalgrind.com

