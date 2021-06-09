Pharrell Gives Back To His Home State By Opening Multiple Private Schools In Virginia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams is giving back to his home state in a major way.

The award-winning artist and producer announced that he will be opening multiple private schools in Virginia, according to The Virginian Pilot.

The first school, Yellowhab, is scheduled to open its doors in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood this fall. It’s the namesake of the Virginia Beach native’s nonprofit organization YELLOW” paired with “Hab”, which is a nod to the Mars habitat in The Martian film. This location was selected after multiple families were displaced because of housing segregation and the upcoming redevelopment of three local public housing areas.

The school will cater to children in third grade through fifth grade, and focus heavily on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) courses. Students won’t have to pay tuition for the first year.

