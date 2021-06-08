Girl’s Impersonation Of ‘Good Morning America’s’ Robin Roberts Goes Viral (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

She’s already gone viral for her impersonations of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, 5-year-old Rosie is back at it with her latest ode to famous black women: an impersonation of “Good Morning America” host, Robin Roberts.

Kenya White of Detroit filmed her daughter’s latest tribute on June 1, with the adorable one-minute impersonation taking in key moments from the newscaster’s career.

Mom told Storyful that Rosie, “does videos all the time portraying famous black women. It was her idea to pay homage to Mrs. Robin Roberts because she has a beautiful smile and Rosie says she’s pretty.”

Watch her Robin Roberts impersonation below:

