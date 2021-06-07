WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 7, 2021: Trump Returns — CDC Urges Teen Vaccination — NFL Race-Norming

1. He’s Baaaack…Donald Trump’s Return to the Stage

In the wake of ongoing arrests following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, continued social media bans and hints of an August “reinstatement,” Donald Trump returned to the public stage Saturday night.

2. Joe Manchin Op-Ed: I’m Voting Against Democrats… Again

The future of two national issues is on life support, with the plug halfway out of the wall.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Urges Parents to Get Teens Vaccinated

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging parents to vaccinate their teens against Covid-19, citing an increase in the number of young people hospitalized with Covid-19 in March and April.

4. Race-Norming and the NFL

Sports Analyst, Comedian Chris Paul

Whenever a breaking news story involves the NFL and race, you can be certain it ain’t gon’ be good.

5. Ex-Goldman Sachs 1MDB Banker Owes A Hip-Hop Mogul Millions Of Dollars

The saga continues for former Goldman Sachs (GS +0.51%) banker Tim Leissner and his wife Kimora Lee Simmons, as her ex-husband Russell Simmons claims they owe him millions of dollars.

