Lena Byrd Miles Debuts New Single “Watch Me,” Discusses Singing At DMX’s Homegoing Service & More

A lot of people were put on to Lena Byrd Miles when she released “This Is The Day,” but she’s been blessing the music industry for a while now. Having just released her new song “Watch Me,” which features background vocals by Warryn and Erica Campbell and their daughter Krista, the My Block Inc. artist called in to talk about the making of the song and more.
In the interview up top, Lena Byrd Miles discusses her way with God’s music, singing at DMX’s homegoing service and how she uses social media to put smiles on people’s faces outside of music. Press play up top to hear her story and check out her music video for “Watch Me” below!
