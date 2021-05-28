It’s On: Swizz Beatz Confirms Problematic VERZUZ Showdown Between Bow Wow & Soulja Boy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

106 & Park faithful, get your baggy drip from the early 2000s. The Verzuz between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow is going down.

Soulja Boy had Twitter talking when he announced on Saturday (May 22) in a tweet that he and Bow Wow would be taking part in that latest internet phenomenon that was birthed due to being stuck indoors due to the pandemic. As expected, fans were excited but at the same time hesitant because no official word came from Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

You can cast those doubts aside because Swizz Beatz finally confirmed that the showdown between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow is indeed happening. Beatz said as much during an interview with DJ Quick Silva and Dominique Da Diva on the Quick Silva Show while clarifying that the details are still being hammered out.

“We ain’t get into the date yet; they got excited, which I’m happy [about],” the producer revealed. “I love to see when people get excited, and it’s organic. Everything doesn’t have to be formal all the time, you know? So, we’re gonna roll out a whole calendar that’s gonna show you the next five-plus Verzuz.”

Beatz’s comments come after Bow Wow caused a bit of confusion when he hopped on Twitter on May 26, announcing he’s not talking anything Verzuz until contracts start coming his way. Swizz eventually had to tell the pint-sized rapper to chill after he caught wind of Bow Wow’s tweets.

Since then, Bow Wow and Big Draco have been taking shots at each other to build on the hype of the Verzuz event. In a recent Instagram post, Moss poked fun at Soulja’s new relationship writing in the caption, @souljaboy when you start kissing in person? You said only ova the #Verzuz #brodieonhisgrownman #friendlycompetition #versuz. @timbaland me and @iamdjjus in rehearsals, big drako having wine night he not focused. SEE YOU SOON BROTHER.”

Not everyone is super excited for this Verzuz pointing out the extremely problematic behavior the two artists have been accused of. Soulja Boy is currently being sued by an ex who alleges he kicked her in the stomach leading to a miscarriage. Bow Wow was caught on audio threatening his ex Kyomi Leslie.

Some Twitter users feel the Verzuz shouldn’t be going down at all.

Facts, but it’s still going down. We will be here for the guaranteed foolishness that will surely take place when it happens.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It’s On: Swizz Beatz Confirms Problematic VERZUZ Showdown Between Bow Wow & Soulja Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

