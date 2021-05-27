Checking In: Michelle Williams Says “The Music Industry Did Not Make Me Depressed,” Discusses Maintaining Friendship With Destiny’s Child & More

Michelle Williams‘ new book Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — And Can Save Yours dropped this week, so she called in to Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell with everything we need to know about it.

While discussing what inspired the release, Michelle Williams spoke on her battle with depression, misconceptions about depression, the possibility of new music, maintaining her friendship with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) and more. She confirmed: “The music industry did not make depressed. Destiny’s Child did not make me depressed.

Checking In, which has already become a no. 1 best seller in the depression genre based on pre-orders, aligns with Williams’ “Checking In” podcast that dives deep into depression and healing. She not only opens up about her personal experience with depression, but is joined by special guests who give insight on the condition as well.

