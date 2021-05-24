Gone Viral!
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom

Lela Rochon knew her gorgeous red gown she wore to the Waiting To Exhale premiere party would come in handy again, one day, so she safely tucked it in her closet for the opportune time. Fast-forward some years and the red satin gown that once graced the red carpet was the perfect dress for her daughter Asia Rochon Fuqua to wear to prom! Lela captioned the photo, “Yes I saved the dress… wasn’t sure why but now I know.”

Lela and Asia are nearly twinsies but both brought their individuality to the dress. Both ladies served soft glam. While Lela wore an up do in the 90s, Asia wore soft waves with her face beat by Adam Christopher using AJ Crimson makeup and House Of Lashes.

The Rochon family made headlines in 2019 after photos of Nicole Murphy kissing Training Day director Antoine Fuqua hit the Internet and went viral, prompting a later apology from the reality TV star, who claimed they were just “family friends.”

She told Wendy Williams, “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

After the cheating scandal, Lela was bodyshamed and blamed for Fuqua’s cheating. Fans quickly noted Lela battles an autoimmune disease. The incident prompted Internet-wide appreciation for Rochon, who was a staple in Black classics like Harlem Nights, Boomerang and Why Do Fools Fall In Love. 

Keep up with Lela on her Instagram page.

I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he’s never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name. SEE ALSO: Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches. Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn’s Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and a cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy. SEE ALSO: Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got Sistas’ In Their Feelings We’re going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now! Check her out through the years:

Lela Rochon

