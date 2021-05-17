Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If your Sunday night didn’t consist of watching the third annual Urban One Honors award show on TVOne, well then…we don’t know what to tell you! It was definitely one night we won’t forget anytime soon, filled with outstanding musical performances, praiseworthy acceptance speeches and an unforgettable tribute to International Sweethearts of Rhythm — the band of Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes’ mom, Helen Jones Woods.

Simulcasted for the first time on TVOne’s sister network, CLEO TV, the Urban One Honors ceremony proved that we can come together for the sake of honoring the important figures in our culture even in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. The night was truly magical from all angles, starting at the hosts — props again to the queen Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist Roland Martin for rocking out together! — all the way to the honorees, which included Stacey Abrams, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Dr. Ala Stanford, Rosalind Brewer, Robin Rue Simmons and a special homage to the veteran female jazz band International Sweethearts of Rhythm.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the night’s festivities below:

“This year’s theme of ‘Women Leading the Change’ commemorated the myriad achievements of women leaders who are blazing trails and creating new pathways for others in their respective areas of expertise. Stacey Abrams was honored as the Voting Rights Champion, which was dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes. Robin Rue Simmons was named Reparations Ambassador for her work to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back and Rosalind Brewer received the Business Alchemist award for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America. Additionally, the Investigative Journalism Crusader award, sponsored by McDonald’s and its Black and Positively Golden Movement, was bestowed upon Nikole Hannah-Jones, a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans.”

Highlights from the Urban One Honors show also included appearances from the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Da Brat, Avery Sunshine and Le’Andria Johnson, plus the all-female house band Kim Burse and the KB Players.

Enjoy some clips from the unforgettable night below:

