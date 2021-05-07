Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested for Gun & Drug Charges, Probation Violation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Honeykomb Brazy has been arrested.

A local news channel, FOX 10, reports that the Mobile, Alabama rapper born Nashon Jones was apprehended on Monday morning in connection to a shootout, for which there had been a warrant out for his arrest.

The District Attorney’s office states that the incident took place outside a barbershop in Montgomery, AL a couple of days before Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, was planning to travel to Mobile for the funeral of his grandparents who were killed in a house fire in February.

Reports reveal that Gunfire erupted between Brazy’s crew and some rivals, with the DA saying the incident was either shared or live-streamed on social media. The footage reportedly showed a car driving up and opening fire at Brazy and his friends, with the rapper purportedly returning fire.

Honeykomb Brazy arrest comes two and a half months after his grandparents, Tony and Lelia Lewis’ Happy Hills home exploded moments after neighbors heard gunshots; both of them were killed. The Alabama rapper was booked on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation stemming from a shootout the rapper was involved in just days before his grandparents’ murder.

“I hate y’all got caught up In my Sh-t smh this Sh-t hurt,” Brazy wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a photo of his grandparents.

According to the news report, the autopsy confirmed his grandfather died after being shot multiple times, however his grandmother’s cause of death still has not been determined.

Investigators believe their murders were in retaliation for a beef Jones had with someone.

The DA’s office says the rapper will have a hearing where they will present their evidence asking the judge to revoke his probation for the new charges and for leaving the state without permission and not reporting to his probation officer.

He’s also facing gun and drug charges.

