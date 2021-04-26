WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 26, 2021: Fatal Police Shootings — Federal Rental Assistance — Man Shot 10 Times By Officer

1. Rash of Fatal Police Shootings Overwhelm Headlines

What You Need To Know:

Over the past several weeks, news of fatal police shootings has overshadowed the headlines, highlighting a disturbing trend that has sparked protests and raised more questions than answers.

2. Troy Carter Elected to Cedric Richmond’s Congressional Seat

What You Need To Know:

The special election to fill the 2nd Congressional seat vacated by Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond has been filled.

3. Coronavirus Update: Need Federal Rental Assistance? Here’s How to Get It

What We Need To Know:

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent.

4. Black Virginia Man Shot 10 Times By Officer Who Gave Him a Ride Home

What You Need To Know:

While on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Isaiah Brown, a 32-year-old Black man, was shot by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy in Spotsylvania about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home.

5. Why Universal Basic Income Could Be The New Financial Stability Wave

What You Need To Know:

There have been renewed calls for national and local governments to act to ensure economic and financial safety for their citizens, as the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly caused over 572,000 deaths in the U.S.

