Big Daddy Kane Talks DJ Stint Before Becoming An MC In New Interview

One of the genre’s greatest talents is detailing his career like never before. Big Daddy Kane reveals his transition from being a DJ to a God MC in a new interview series.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Brooklyn native linked up with his long-time friend and peer MC Search. The founding member of 3rd Bass has launched a new podcast titled Did I Ever Tell You The One About which focuses on providing our legends a platform to speak on their career and more. The “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’” rapper has been slotted for the first season and it is primed to be a piece of very memorable content.

In the teaser, the Juice Crew member explains that he was originally manning the wheels of steel prior to picking up a microphone as DJ Sir Romeo.

Kane goes on to paint a vivid picture of his early years growing up in Brooklyn with his parents and brother Shane. He also takes the listeners on what those early park jams were like where the DJs would play classics and party-goers who had the courage would reach for the microphone.

As Kane himself started to become an MC, he’d travel from project to project battling anyone that also rhymed. While BDK does the majority of the storytelling, we get additional commentary from Disco Ritchie, Little Daddy Shane, A.B. Money, Steve Brown, Cliff Love, and Grandmaster Caz.

The first season of Did I Ever Tell You The One About will highlight Big Daddy Kane over the span of nine episodes. You can listen to the first episode here.

